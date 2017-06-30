Grilling tips to ensure a safe Fourth of July

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Grilling outside is an outdoor summer activity that sparks up the fun on the Fourth of July, yet around 9,000 house fires are caused by grills each year.

Grilling up some hotdogs and hamburgers while sporting the red, white and blue doesn’t have to be dangerous, if you just pay attention to some simple safety tips.

“The best thing is to maintain your equipment (and) be familiar with how to use the grill that you’re operating that year,” said Lewis Coble, Greenville Fire/Rescue chief of safety and training. “And that you have everything that you need ahead of time.”

Coble says Greenville Fire-Rescue sees an increase in grill-related and fires on Independence Day every year.

“The worst thing that could happen is have a flare up on the grill, someone throws water on it and that could potentially cause a really large flare up,” said Cobb. “And that’s where we would see the most severe types of injuries.”

The fire marshal wants you to remember when you’re finished grilling shut the lid and “turn off the fuel source and make sure that the grill is not near anything that could catch on fire. And just allow itself to burn out.”

Besides cooling the grill at the end of your cookout, Coble recommends cleaning the grates, paying attention to the products you use on the grill, and cooking in a well ventilated area.

“We like to recommend an average of ten feet around any structure or awning,” said Coble. “People do tend to forget that they heat rises from their grills so a lot of times they’ll cook on their covered decks, especially in their apartment complexes. And the vinyl siding is extremely susceptible to warping.”

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s