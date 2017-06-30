First Alert Forecast: Heat and humidity set to return…

By Published:

SUMMARY: High pressure system will slide offshore this weekend, allowing more heat/humidity to return.  Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies will be mostly clear and it’s more humid this morning with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. There may be some areas of patchy fog.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of storms and highs in the upper 80s inland and lower to mid 80s coastal

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few passing showers, warm and muggy with temps in the lower to mid 70s inland and mid to upper 70s coastal.

THIS WEEKEND:  Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of storms and highs near 90.

TROPICS:  We are monitoring thunderstorm activity near the African coast.   Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Fri
68° F
precip:
0%
7am
Fri
70° F
precip:
0%
8am
Fri
75° F
precip:
0%
9am
Fri
78° F
precip:
0%
10am
Fri
81° F
precip:
0%
11am
Fri
83° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Fri
85° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Fri
86° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Fri
87° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Fri
86° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Fri
87° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Fri
85° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Fri
85° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Fri
83° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Fri
82° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Fri
78° F
precip:
30%
10pm
Fri
77° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Fri
77° F
precip:
20%
12am
Sat
77° F
precip:
20%
1am
Sat
76° F
precip:
20%
2am
Sat
76° F
precip:
20%
3am
Sat
76° F
precip:
20%
4am
Sat
75° F
precip:
20%
5am
Sat
75° F
precip:
20%
6am
Sat
75° F
precip:
20%
7am
Sat
75° F
precip:
20%
8am
Sat
77° F
precip:
20%
9am
Sat
79° F
precip:
40%
10am
Sat
81° F
precip:
20%
11am
Sat
81° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Sat
82° F
precip:
40%
1pm
Sat
83° F
precip:
60%
2pm
Sat
84° F
precip:
30%
3pm
Sat
83° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Sat
83° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Sat
83° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Sat
84° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Sat
84° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Sat
83° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Sat
79° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Sat
78° F
precip:
50%
11pm
Sat
77° F
precip:
50%
12am
Sun
76° F
precip:
40%
1am
Sun
76° F
precip:
50%
2am
Sun
75° F
precip:
40%
3am
Sun
75° F
precip:
40%
