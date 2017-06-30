First Alert Forecast: Heat and humidity set to return…

SUMMARY: High pressure system will slide offshore this weekend, allowing more heat/humidity to return. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies will be mostly clear and it’s more humid this morning with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. There may be some areas of patchy fog.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of storms and highs in the upper 80s inland and lower to mid 80s coastal

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few passing showers, warm and muggy with temps in the lower to mid 70s inland and mid to upper 70s coastal.

THIS WEEKEND: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of storms and highs near 90.

TROPICS: We are monitoring thunderstorm activity near the African coast. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 68 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 81 ° F precip: 0% 83 ° F precip: 0% 85 ° F precip: 0% 86 ° F precip: 0% 87 ° F precip: 20% 86 ° F precip: 20% 87 ° F precip: 20% 85 ° F precip: 20% 85 ° F precip: 20% 83 ° F precip: 20% 82 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 30% 77 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 20% 79 ° F precip: 40% 81 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 20% 82 ° F precip: 40% 83 ° F precip: 60% 84 ° F precip: 30% 83 ° F precip: 20% 83 ° F precip: 20% 83 ° F precip: 20% 84 ° F precip: 10% 84 ° F precip: 10% 83 ° F precip: 10% 79 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 50% 77 ° F precip: 50% 76 ° F precip: 40% 76 ° F precip: 50% 75 ° F precip: 40% 75 ° F precip: 40% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast