Earnhardt Jr. claims the poll at Coke Zero 400

Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. answers questions during a NASCAR cup auto racing news conference at Daytona International Speedway, Friday, June 30, 2017, in Daytona Beach, Fla.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Dale Earnhardt Jr. has won his first pole in nearly four years and will lead the field to the green flag in what could be his Cup finale at Daytona International Speedway.

Earnhardt turned a lap at 190.973 mph to put his No. 88 Chevrolet in the top spot for the Saturday night race. He was the final driver to qualify and bumped Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott to second.

The front row is a reverse from the Daytona 500, when Elliott landed the pole and Earnhardt started on the outside of the front row. It was a strong day overall for Hendrick as Kasey Kahne qualified fourth. Wedged between the Hendrick drivers was Brad Keselowski, who qualified third in a Ford for Team Penske.

Kevin Harvick was firth, followed by fellow Ford drivers Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Joey Logano.

