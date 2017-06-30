Down East Wood Ducks to go fishing with community

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Over the past year, the Neuseway Nature Park has seen its fair share of flooding after Hurricane Matthew. The hurricane led to higher water levels that rose over the river banks.

The park has seen vast improvements with the help from city workers and local community members.

The park is open again and continues to find ways to get people coming back to fish and visit the park.

This weekend they’ll get some from the Down East Wood Ducks as the team hosts a fishing event with fans.

“We’re excited, to get out there with the community and get out there and mingle with the kids, and the parents and whoever shows up,” said Steve Mintz, pitching coach of the Wood Ducks.

Mintz and Bobby Cox, director of the nature center, decided to organize an event to get fans excited about the team and fishing.

“If we can go out and spend time with kids, spend time with their parents, and let them see, they can get up close and actually touch the players,” added Steve Mintz. “You know when they sit in the stands they can see the on-field product that we have.”

This is the park’s second time hosting a free fishing event for the community.

Wood Duck Saturday will start at 9:00 A.M.