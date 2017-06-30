Adult day care in Greenville temporarily closed

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An adult day care in Greenville is now moving out of their current building.

The Creative Living Center in Greenville has seen its fair share of struggles in the past few weeks.

From being told they had 2 weeks to move out, to getting a week long extension.

Today is the day they have to be out of their current building completely.

The center is currently not operating and their belongings had to move from the old building into temporary storage.

This caused a problem because the center only has 5 full-time employees.

Luckily, they had help from the boys and girls club of Greenville.

With the center being closed, families are facing a new set of challenges.

“Some have even had to stop their jobs to stay home with their loved ones,” said Lisa McLawhorn, Director for the Creative Living Center. “Some have had to hire a sitter for their loved ones until we re-open, it’s a different time for the caregivers and for the staff they’ll be out of work without pay until they’re situated.”

The center does have a potential new home.

Officials didn’t want to release the name of their new location yet as they are still working out logistics.

Center employees say if all goes well, they will be open and running again by July 10th.