14 arrested in Kinston police’s ‘Operation Summer Takeoff’

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Fourteen people have arrested on drug charges as part of “Operation Summer Takeoff,” an investigation conducted by the Kinston Police Department with assistance from the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office and a number of other state and federal agencies.

Their campaign began Thursday at a residence on 1006 E. Gordon Street where police said they found two two stolen handguns, 16 grams heroin, 1.4 pounds of marijuana, and 4 ounces crack cocaine.

The following three people were arrested and charged in that incident. Hood had recently been released from federal prison after serving 14 years for drug trafficking.

E. Gordon Street Arrests View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Alkein Muhammad Esless White Torrie Hood

Torrie Montrez Hood

Trafficking Heroin

Trafficking Cocaine

PWISD Marijuana

Maintaining Dwelling

Possession of stolen Firearm

Possession of Firearm by Felon

Bond: $1,055,00

Alkein Ajawun Muhammad

Trafficking Cocaine

PWISD Marijuana

Possession of Stolen Firearm

Bond: $535,00

Esless Antonio White

Trafficking Cocaine

PWISD Marijuana

Bond: $515,000

The following individuals were also arrested as part of the investigation and face the following charges:

Operation Summer Takeoff arrests View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Mark Smith Lary Nobles Michael Aytch Thomas Edwards Egbert Malone Shawntelle White Ali Waters Dustin Pate Christy Jo Jarman Jemoy Poole

Mark Justin Smith

Possess Cocaine

Drug Paraphernalia

$5,000 Bond

Thomas Lee Edwards Jr.

Possess Heroin

Drug Paraphernalia

$12,500 Bond

Ali Elijah Waters

PWISD Heroin (X3)

Sell Heroin

$49,500 Bond

Larry Odell Nobles

Possess Cocaine

Drug Paraphernalia

$5,500 Bond

Egbert Malone

PWISD Cocaine (X3)

Sell Cocaine

$195,000 Bond

Dustin Lee Pate

PWISD Heroin

Sell Heroin

$30,000.00 Bond

Michael Antonio Aytch

PWISD Cocaine

Sell Cocaine

$30,000 Bond

Shawntelle White

PWISD Heroin

Sell Heroin

$30,000 Bond

Tashawn Burney

PWISD Marijuana

Sell Marijuana

$15,000 Bond

Christy Jo Jarman

Possess Cocaine

$5,000 Bond

Jemoy Rhishee Poole

PWISD Marijuana

$2,500 Bond

Kinston police said the following remain at large on active arrest warrants: Lovvett Babar Brown, Jeffery Alan Shackleford Jr. Stephen Matthew Dixon, Java Delaine Brown, Jimmy Ray Dixon, Jadha Murphy and Michael Antwain Fisher.

Operation Summer Takeoff at-large View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Jadha Murphy Stephen Dixon Jimmy Dixon Lovvett Brown Java Brown Jeffery Shackleford Michael Fisher Alkein Muhammad