14 arrested in Kinston police’s ‘Operation Summer Takeoff’

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Fourteen people have arrested on drug charges as part of “Operation Summer Takeoff,” an investigation conducted by the Kinston Police Department with assistance from the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office and a number of other state and federal agencies.

Their campaign began  Thursday at a residence on 1006 E. Gordon Street where police said they found two two stolen handguns, 16 grams heroin, 1.4 pounds of marijuana, and 4 ounces crack cocaine.

The following three people were arrested and charged in that incident. Hood had recently been released from federal prison after serving 14 years for drug trafficking.

E. Gordon Street Arrests

Torrie Montrez Hood
Trafficking Heroin
Trafficking Cocaine
PWISD Marijuana
Maintaining Dwelling
Possession of stolen Firearm
Possession of Firearm by Felon
Bond: $1,055,00

Alkein Ajawun Muhammad
Trafficking Cocaine
PWISD Marijuana
Possession of Stolen Firearm
Bond: $535,00

Esless Antonio White
Trafficking Cocaine
PWISD Marijuana
Bond: $515,000

The following individuals were also arrested as part of the investigation and face the following charges:

Operation Summer Takeoff arrests

Mark Justin Smith
Possess Cocaine
Drug Paraphernalia
$5,000 Bond

Thomas Lee Edwards Jr.
Possess Heroin
Drug Paraphernalia
$12,500 Bond

Ali Elijah Waters
PWISD Heroin (X3)
Sell Heroin
$49,500 Bond

Larry Odell Nobles
Possess Cocaine
Drug Paraphernalia
$5,500 Bond

Egbert Malone
PWISD Cocaine (X3)
Sell Cocaine
$195,000 Bond

Dustin Lee Pate
PWISD Heroin
Sell Heroin
$30,000.00 Bond

Michael Antonio Aytch
PWISD Cocaine
Sell Cocaine
$30,000 Bond

Shawntelle White
PWISD Heroin
Sell Heroin
$30,000 Bond

Tashawn Burney
PWISD Marijuana
Sell Marijuana
$15,000 Bond

Christy Jo Jarman
Possess Cocaine
$5,000 Bond

Jemoy Rhishee Poole
PWISD Marijuana
$2,500 Bond

Kinston police said the following remain at large on active arrest warrants: Lovvett Babar Brown, Jeffery Alan Shackleford Jr. Stephen Matthew Dixon, Java Delaine Brown, Jimmy Ray Dixon, Jadha Murphy and Michael Antwain Fisher.

