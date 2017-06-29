Service member who died in motorcycle accident near Camp Lejeune identified

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — A service member who died in a motorcycle accident that shut down the Sneads Ferry gate of Camp Lejeune and Sneads Ferry Road near Courthouse Bay Tuesday morning has ben identified.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Sean Youngwelch, 29, of Buffalo, New York, was a hospital corpsman who joined the Navy in 2011. The specifics have not been released pending investigation.

The wreck happened around 11 a.m.

The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the accident, and the cause of death has not yet been determined.

The investigation is still ongoing, and the identity of the serviceman will not be released until next of kin are notified.

The gate and road are now open.