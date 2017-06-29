Service member who died in motorcycle accident near Camp Lejeune identified

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — A service member who died in a motorcycle accident that shut down the Sneads Ferry gate of Camp Lejeune and Sneads Ferry Road near Courthouse Bay Tuesday morning has ben identified.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Sean Youngwelch, 29, of Buffalo, New York, was a hospital corpsman who joined the Navy in 2011. The specifics have not been released pending investigation.

The wreck happened around 11 a.m.

The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the accident, and the cause of death has not yet been determined.

The investigation is still ongoing, and the identity of the serviceman will not be released until next of kin are notified.

The gate and road are now open.

 

 

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s