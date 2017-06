GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville Fire Rescue responded to a fire outside business storefronts on Wednesday evening.

Public Information Officer Rebekah Thurston says the fire started around 11pm outside Escape Spa and Boutique and Realo Discount Drugs on East Fire Tower Road.

Thurston says the small fire was an accident and started when smoking materials were discarded.

There was minimal damage to the business.