Six New Highway Projects Funded

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina Department of Transportation officials announced that six new highway projects will be included in an updated version of the state’s draft 10-Year transportation plan.

Division 2, which includes Jones, Lenoir, Greene, Pitt, Beaufort, Craven, Pamlico and Carteret counties, is also slated to get two additional transit projects as well as five new aviation projects and one Ferry project that it shares with Division 1 to replace a vessel that serves the Cedar Island-Ocracoke ferry route.

The revised plan also accelerates a number of already funded projects for the division.

New projects include:

Widening U.S. 70 (Arendell Street) between 4th Street and Radio Island Road in Carteret County;

Constructing an interchange on U.S. 70 at Thurman Road in Craven County; and

Improving drainage of the airfield at Pitt-Greenville Airport.

Accelerated projects include:

U.S. 70 Kinston Bypass in Lenoir County moves up by one year, from 2025 to 2024; and

U.S. 17 Widening between Antioch Road and N.C. 43 in Craven County advances by three years, from 2025 to 2022.

“I know I can speak for every engineer in our division when I say how happy we are that the STIP program is giving us the chance to move so many projects forward,” said Division 2 Engineer John Rouse.

The adjustments reflect updated financial information, including projected revenues, and lower inflation and construction cost overruns.

The plan, called the Draft 2018-2027 State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP), was initially scheduled to be approved by the Board of Transportation at its June meeting, but approval was delayed to allow the department to update the document to reflect the changes.

NCDOT will now hold a public comment period on the updated version of the document. The public comment period runs from June 28 to July 12. Anyone who would like to provide comments should contact Diane Wilson at pdwilson1@ncdot.gov or (919) 707-6073.

The final 2018-2027 STIP is expected to be approved by the Board in August.

More information about the STIP and how transportation projects are funded is available online at ncdot.gov/strategictransportationinvestments/.