Police Stop Behavior Bill aims to teach drivers exactly what to do

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A bill moving to Governor Roy Cooper’s desk could add a section into driver’s education courses.

Fifteen states already have a similar law in effect

The Police Stop Behavior Bill wants to teach new drivers what exactly to do when pulled over.

Driver’s education instructors say the best thing you can do when pulled over is to:

Find a safe place to pull over. After all, officers don’t expect you to stop in the road. Put your hands on the wheel and don’t move until the officer gives instructions. Treat the officer the way you would want to be treated.

“I think it could save lives,” said Mickey Tripp, owner of Carolina Road Driving School. “I think it could save unnecessary trips to the jail by an individual who is too disrespectful to a police officer.”

The bill is expected to hit Cooper’s desk within the next few weeks.