GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — One Goldsboro resident was arrested and another is still wanted after police said they defrauded a Mount Olive church using counterfeit checks.

Tiffany Antsy and Adrian Holbrook were both charged with manufacturing and cashing counterfeit checks on the Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church bank account.

Antsy has been arrested and is being held in the Wayne County Detention Center under a $5,000 bond.

Holbrook is still at large and is still being sought.