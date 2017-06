FARMVILLE (WNCT) – Pitt County Post 39 pounded out seven home runs and crushed Farmville Post 151, 31-4 Thursday night to wrap up the Area One East Division regular season title.

Sammy Craft hit a three-run home run as a part of his 5-6 night with 6 RBI’s and Travis Cross hit a late grand slam for Post 39.

Post 39 collected 23 hits. Add in six Farmville errors and the route was on. Pitt County improves to 19-4 overall and 10-2 in league play.