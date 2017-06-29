Pitt County educators gets hands-on look at trade industry

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s summer break for students young and old across the East, but some county school administrations are working with a local community college to expand programs for next year.

Pitt Community College hosted a Taste of the Industry event for educators in Pitt County.

The hands-on program placed nearly 40 teachers, principals and Board of Education members in trade-related classrooms.

Pitt Community College said it is the third time they’ve held a program like this.

They say trade jobs such as welding, HVAC and auto-mechanics are slowing seeing a decrease in students interested in those fields.

Mark Faithful, the dean of construction and industry technology, says the event shows teachers a side of trade industry education they may not normally get to see.

“A lot of the people at the public schools do not have a two-year background in trade,” Faithful said. “So we’re trying to get them to have a little better understanding on what our programs are here at Pitt, so we thought this was a good idea.”

Faithful said the goal of the event is to open teachers minds to two-year industry related degrees.

He said many of the teachers had eye-opening experiences to how effective a degree in industry work can be.

