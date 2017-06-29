Pirate lacrosse hosts camp before inaugural season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – For over a year East Carolina women’s lacrosse coach, Amanda Barnes and her staff, have been building a program from the ground up. The student athletes making up the first roster are still a month away from being on campus but the coaching staff got to witness lacrosse on ECU turf for the first time this week.

Over 70 campers from around the country came to the first overnight camp hosted by the Pirates. While on campus they participated in drills and received instruction from the ECU coaches. After spending some time around coach Barnes it’s easy to tell how excited she and her staff are to getting closer to putting a product out on the field.

“It’s been over a year now, a year and a week, I think it is, a week and a couple of days that we have been talking about lacrosse at ECU and now we are a month away from having a team on campus,” said Barnes. “So I think it’s butterflies in your stomach, goose bumps on your arms that the girls are here and we are playing.”

The Pirates are still have sometime before they host official practices and begin playing games in the spring, but the next step is getting the athletes on campus this fall and bonding as a team and staff.

We are going to get a lot of fall ball, a lot of fall practices out here, early mornings, working hard, learning about each other, learning about the game,” said Barnes.

 

 

