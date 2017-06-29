N Carolina legislature close to completing annual meeting

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina General Assembly is getting close to completing its annual work session.

Top House and Senate leaders say they’re hopeful they can adjourn the 5½-month session sometime Thursday, or perhaps early Friday. The two chambers worked Wednesday until midnight debating bills and negotiating behind the scenes.

More than two dozen additional bills are now heading to Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk, including a measure allowing local governments to let restaurants and retailers serve alcohol on Sunday mornings. Another approved bill allows Guilford County to post legal notices online, instead of in newspapers.

Still unknown is whether measures addressing renewable energy and spending by regional mental health agencies will cross the finish line. And the House could vote on creating a committee to investigate Secretary of State Elaine Marshall.