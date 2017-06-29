N.C. Senate adds moratorium on wind farm permits to energy bill

WNCT Staff Published:
Wind turbines
This undated photo made available by Iberdrola Renewables LLC shows wind turbines on a corn and soybean farm in Trimont, Minn. The company will be building a similar commercial-scale wind energy farm near the coast community of Elizabeth City, N.C. (Iberdrola Renewables LLC via AP)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina Senate agrees a moratorium on wind farm permits should be added to a bill the House passed working to extend renewable energy growth.

The Senate said if wind farms are constructed in certain areas they could interfere with military training techniques.

A committee was formed to map where high-altitude windmills could threaten aerial missions and military operations.

Physicist John Droz said the bill is a mixed bag with good and bad elements.

“As an independent scientist and a citizen, I’m opposed to any type of mandate that our government imposes upon us that says we have to use a certain amount of any type of energy,” said Droz.

The bill now returns to the House.

Opponents of the bill say if it passes, two wind projects in the works would be put on hold.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s