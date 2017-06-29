N.C. Senate adds moratorium on wind farm permits to energy bill

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina Senate agrees a moratorium on wind farm permits should be added to a bill the House passed working to extend renewable energy growth.

The Senate said if wind farms are constructed in certain areas they could interfere with military training techniques.

A committee was formed to map where high-altitude windmills could threaten aerial missions and military operations.

Physicist John Droz said the bill is a mixed bag with good and bad elements.

“As an independent scientist and a citizen, I’m opposed to any type of mandate that our government imposes upon us that says we have to use a certain amount of any type of energy,” said Droz.

The bill now returns to the House.

Opponents of the bill say if it passes, two wind projects in the works would be put on hold.