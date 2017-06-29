Judges face hard task in North Carolina school power struggle

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Judges deciding a dispute over how North Carolina’s schools are run say they face a difficult task in ruling on the power balance between legislators, the state school board and the statewide superintendent.

The three-judge panel heard oral arguments Thursday over a new law that would shift some power from the state Board of Education to the elected superintendent. The judges indicated that they would issue their ruling at a later date.

The board argues the General Assembly can’t take away powers given to the panel by the state constitution, while the superintendent argues that the document gives legislators the final say.

Judge James Ammons says the panel faces the difficult question of how far the General Assembly can go in altering the power balance.

