First Alert Forecast: Tranquil weather continues in eastern NC

SUMMARY: A high pressure system continues to provide sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly clear with maybe some areas of patchy fog developing but most okay. Winds are light and the humidity is low, thus it still feels comfortable this morning.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80’s. Winds are light, out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph with a slight uptick in humidity levels but not unbearable.

TONIGHT: Skies are partly cloudy with temperatures not as cool, in the mid 60s. Winds are light.

FRIDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of late-day storms and highs near 90.

TROPICS: We are monitoring thunderstorm activity near the African coast. Click here for your tropical update.

