First Alert Forecast: Tranquil weather continues in eastern NC

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: A high pressure system continues to provide sunshine and comfortable temperatures.  Details:

THIS MORNING:  Skies are mostly clear with maybe some areas of patchy fog developing but most okay. Winds are light and the humidity is low, thus it still feels comfortable this morning.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80’s. Winds are light, out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph with a slight uptick in humidity levels but not unbearable.

TONIGHT: Skies are partly cloudy with temperatures not as cool, in the mid 60s. Winds are light.

FRIDAY:  Skies will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of late-day storms and highs near 90.

TROPICS:  We are monitoring thunderstorm activity near the African coast.   Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Thu
60° F
precip:
0%
7am
Thu
63° F
precip:
0%
8am
Thu
71° F
precip:
0%
9am
Thu
76° F
precip:
0%
10am
Thu
79° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
81° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
83° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
85° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
84° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
84° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
85° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
85° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
82° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
81° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Thu
78° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
76° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Thu
75° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Thu
74° F
precip:
10%
12am
Fri
72° F
precip:
10%
1am
Fri
71° F
precip:
10%
2am
Fri
70° F
precip:
10%
3am
Fri
69° F
precip:
10%
4am
Fri
68° F
precip:
10%
5am
Fri
68° F
precip:
10%
6am
Fri
68° F
precip:
10%
7am
Fri
70° F
precip:
20%
8am
Fri
74° F
precip:
10%
9am
Fri
77° F
precip:
10%
10am
Fri
80° F
precip:
0%
11am
Fri
82° F
precip:
10%
12pm
Fri
83° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Fri
85° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Fri
85° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Fri
86° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Fri
85° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Fri
83° F
precip:
40%
6pm
Fri
81° F
precip:
30%
7pm
Fri
81° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Fri
80° F
precip:
40%
9pm
Fri
77° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Fri
77° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Fri
76° F
precip:
10%
12am
Sat
75° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sat
75° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sat
75° F
precip:
20%
3am
Sat
74° F
precip:
30%
4am
Sat
74° F
precip:
40%
