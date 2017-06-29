Court will hear lawsuit over N. Carolina schools power shift

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A court is scheduled to hear a lawsuit challenging North Carolina lawmakers’ effort to shift power from the state Board of Education to the elected Republican statewide schools superintendent.

The changes coincide with moves by Republican legislators to curtail the powers of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who’s on track to appoint several board members during his first term.

The law passed in December would give new state schools Superintendent Mark Johnson some control over the state’s education budget, oversight of charter schools and authority to hire senior-level aides. The changes have been on hold while the lawsuit is pending.

The state education board, currently dominated by Republicans, filed a lawsuit saying the power shift violates the state constitution. A panel of three state judges will hear arguments on Thursday.