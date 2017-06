Faison, N.C. (WNCT) – A structure fire broke out in Duplin County overnight around 12 A.M. on Goshen Street in Faison.

One person has died at the scene. Faison Fire Department, Calypso Fire Department and Warsaw Fire Department and Duplin E.M.S. are responding to the fire.

Stay tuned to WNCT on air beginning at 4:30 A.M. and on the web for more details on this incident.