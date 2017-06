Pollocksville, N.C. (WNCT) — The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person was found dead in Pollocksville.

Deputies responded to 345 Oliver Street around 7 a.m. where they found one person dead and another injured.

The home is located right across from Pollocksville Elementary School.

The injured person was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The State Bureau of Investigation has also been called in to investigate.