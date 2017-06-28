Update: Dog rescued in Pitt Co. taking steps toward recovery

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Tuesday, Pitt County Animal Control was called to rescue a dog tied to a tree.

Nearly three days later, Tanzie is on the road to recovery.

Jennifer Matherly is Tanzie’s foster mom.

Matherly said, “It’s better, she’s definitely better. She’s walking more steadily on her own. She’s definitely perking up. She’s exploring the house some when I have her out by herself and she’ll come over to me and put her head between my knees and want me to pet her. Not given me my first sugar yet I’m waiting for that but it’ll come.”

“It was very hard for her to walk,” Matherly said. “So she just had no energy, lifeless.”

When Tanzie was discovered she was tied to a tree with no food and little water.

Dr. Anne Eldridge of the Animal Hospital of Pitt County helped treat Tanzie and said, “She was just very emaciated, very dehydrated and had basically nothing but skin and bones.”

At 28 pounds Tanzie is less than half the healthy weight for a dog for size.

The road to recovery is a difficult process.

Matherly said, “You have to give small amount of wet food is how we start it. A couple of tablespoons every few hours and you slowly increase it.”

Matherly said it’s a miracle she was found and just in time.

“They heard a cry coming, like a whimper, and just followed it a long through a lot of really tall grass,” she said. “It’s not like they had a path to go down they were pushing brush out of the way and they came up on her tied to this tree.”

She said the quick thinking of the boys saved the dog’s life.

“Just the fact that these young people would go to that cry and then go alert the authorities is huge. They deserve a big round of applause,” said Matherly.

For Matherly there’s a message. Speak up if something seems off.

“People riding down the road may see a dog where its bones are showing, you know speak up. Even if it’s just a visit from an animal control officer to say hey, people are a little concerned about your dog what’s going on,” Matherly said.

The Pitt County Sheriffs office is investigating the case.

Crime Stoppers is offering a 2,500 dollar reward for any information leading to an arrest.

If you would like to donate to the Tanzie Fund to help pay for medical bills you can contact the Animal Hospital of Pitt County at 252-758-7777