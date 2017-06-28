Tips to keep your car safe during summer travel

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With summer travel kicking into gear, 9OYS compiled a list of tips to keep your vehicle safe on the road:

1. Air conditioning: Make sure both fans are running.
2. Coolant: Make sure there is no pressure in your operator hose.
3. Battery: Test your batter, but first make sure your posts are tight and clean.
4. Wipers: Check and make sure they’re not torn.
5: The entire car: You may want to see a mechanic who can make sure your engine, engine oil, engine, air filter, transmission fluid level, power steering fluid, brake fluid, tire, threadwear and tire inflation are all where they should be.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s