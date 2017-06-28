Tips to keep your car safe during summer travel

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With summer travel kicking into gear, 9OYS compiled a list of tips to keep your vehicle safe on the road:

1. Air conditioning: Make sure both fans are running.

2. Coolant: Make sure there is no pressure in your operator hose.

3. Battery: Test your batter, but first make sure your posts are tight and clean.

4. Wipers: Check and make sure they’re not torn.

5: The entire car: You may want to see a mechanic who can make sure your engine, engine oil, engine, air filter, transmission fluid level, power steering fluid, brake fluid, tire, threadwear and tire inflation are all where they should be.