Protest of Senate health care bill held in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A number of eastern North Carolina residents gathered at the office of Senator Thom Tillis in Greenville Wednesday to protest the Senate health care bill.

Members of groups like the NAACP, Democracy N.C., Action Now and Progress N.C. all came out to voice their displeasure, holding signs with slogans like “22 million more uninsured under Trumpcare” and “Trumpcare kills.”

They also reiterated the Congressional Budget Office projection that 22 million more Americans will be uninsured due to the health care bill.

Emergency room nurse Elizabeth Power said it is time to find another solution.

“I know what it’s like for people who don’t have healthcare,” said Power. “They don’t want to come to the emergency room. They don’t want to be a burden, but what else are they going to do. They can’t go to private clinics. They can’t go to the doctor’s office cause it’s going to cost them 50 to 75 bucks to get there. They don’t have that money.”

They said their message is to tell lawmakers healthcare should be a right, not a privilege.