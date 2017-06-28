Police search for woman missing from Raleigh airport

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police are searching for a woman who they say has been missing since going on break from her job at a North Carolina airport.

Raleigh-Durham International Airport Police tell local media that 24-year-old Allison Cope, an employee of the Starbucks in Terminal 2, clocked out for a break at about 3 p.m. Monday. She was reported missing to RDU police at 7 p.m.

Airport officials describe Cope as a white woman with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5-foot-6-inches and 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black HMS Host-branded Starbucks polo, blue jeans and black shoes.

Cope drives a silver, 2014 Ford Fusion with North Carolina plate EHA 2271.

Airport spokesman Andrew Sawyer says he couldn’t comment on whether Cope drove away in her car.