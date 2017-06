MOUNT OLIVE (WNCT) – Red hot Gregory Hardison collected two more hits and three RBI’s to lead Pitt County Post 39 to a key 6-1 win over Wayne County Post 11 Wednesday night.

Clay Wilson picked up the victory for Post 39. He pitched 7.2 innings, giving just five hits and the single run.

Pitt County closes out the regular season at Farmville where they can wrap up the outright regular season Area One East Division title.