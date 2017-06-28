LaGrange man faces child pornography charges

Published: Updated:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A La Grange man has been arrested after the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office said he was in possession of and shared child pornography.

Michael Raymond Boucher, 32, was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The Sheriff’s Office, who partnered with Homeland Security Investigations agents in the investigation, said agents obtained a search warrant for Boucher’s home and found child pornography on computer equipment he owned.

Deputies said an investigation is still ongoing into whether any of his actions violated any other state or federal laws regarding the possession and sharing of child pornography.

Michael was given a $350,000 secured bond and was confined in the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

 

 

