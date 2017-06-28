International travel clinic offered in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)–If you’re planning an international trip this summer you might want to head over to Onslow County’s International Travel Clinic for a consultation about possible immunizations you’ll need.

The travel clinic is sponsored by the health department and provides folks with the immunizations and prescriptions required to visit some countries.

Some of the vaccines offered at the clinic include yellow fever, typhoid and Japanese encephalitis vaccines in addition to the more common tuberculosis and polio vaccines.

“We don’t see some of the diseases that are common in other countries so it’s a good idea to come in and find out what those diseases are so that if a vaccine is available we can offer that to you to help protect yourself and to help protect the community,” Kimberly McNally, R.N., said.

You’ll need to make an appointment. The clinic operates Monday through Friday and the consultation costs $40 plus the cost of the vaccines.

You can find more information on the clinic, including a complete list of vaccines that are offered, here.