House GOP interested in formal investigation of Marshall

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — House Republicans have opened the door for the chamber to investigate North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall based on a lawmaker’s allegations she issued notary public commissions to people who live in the U.S. illegally.

A House committee voted along party lines Wednesday to allow the full body to consider a resolution to create a special panel for investigating Marshall, a Democrat first elected in 1996.

The probe request came from GOP Rep. Chris Millis, who months ago received records from Marshall’s office that led him to believe more than 300 commissions were issued to people with no legal residency status. In March, Millis called on Marshall to resign. Marshall’s office says commissions have been granted lawfully.

The resolution says the investigative panel could propose impeachment articles against Marshall.