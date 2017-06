GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greenville Police Department is on the scene of a shooting that happened around 11:30 Tuesday night at 121 River Bluff Road in Greenville.

We’re told three ambulances are on the scene along with Greenville Fire/Rescue and GPD assessing the victims.

WNCT has a crew on the scene and we will bring your more information as it becomes available, both online and on-air starting at 4:30 AM on WNCT Morning Edition.