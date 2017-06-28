General Assembly OKs method for Sunday morning alcohol sales

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Buying alcohol on Sunday mornings could soon be reality in some North Carolina locales now that the General Assembly has approved legislation laying out how cities and counties could move up sales times for beer, wine or mixed drinks.

The Senate agreed Wednesday night to slight changes in a wide-ranging alcoholic beverage bill. The measure now goes to Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk.

If it becomes law, county commissioners and city councils could pass ordinances allowing restaurants and retailers to sell alcohol starting at 10 a.m. on Sundays, instead of noon.

The measure also targets distilleries by letting them sell five bottles a year to distillery tour visitors, up from one currently and bypassing further the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control stores.