First Alert Forecast: Warm, sunny and less humid

SUMMARY: High pressure system will build into the area, leaving us with sunshine and cooler temperatures. Details:

THIS MORNING: Pleasant this morning with temperatures in the 50s & 60s inland and mid to upper 60s at the beaches. The winds are light and the humidity is low with clear skies. It should be a pleasant ride in to work this morning.

THIS AFTERNOON: Another pleasant afternoon with sunshine and lower humidity. Winds should stay light, out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph with temperature in the lower to mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Clear and not as cool tonight with temperatures in the lower 60s inland to around 70 at the beaches.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Skies will be sunny with highs in the upper 80s with humidity building back in as well.

TROPICS: We are monitoring thunderstorms which are currently rolling off the African coast. Click here for your tropical update.

