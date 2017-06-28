First Alert Forecast: Warm, sunny and less humid

SUMMARY: High pressure system will build into the area, leaving us with sunshine and cooler temperatures.  Details:

THIS MORNING: Pleasant this morning with temperatures in the 50s & 60s inland and mid to upper 60s at the beaches. The winds are light and the humidity is low with clear skies. It should be a pleasant ride in to work this morning.

THIS AFTERNOON: Another pleasant afternoon with sunshine and lower humidity. Winds should stay light, out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph with temperature in the lower to mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Clear and not as cool tonight with temperatures in the lower 60s inland to around 70 at the beaches.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY:  Skies will be sunny with highs in the upper 80s with humidity building back in as well.

TROPICS:  We are monitoring thunderstorms which are currently rolling off the African coast.   Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Wed
58° F
precip:
0%
7am
Wed
60° F
precip:
0%
8am
Wed
65° F
precip:
0%
9am
Wed
71° F
precip:
0%
10am
Wed
75° F
precip:
0%
11am
Wed
78° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Wed
81° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Wed
82° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Wed
82° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Wed
83° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Wed
84° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Wed
83° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Wed
83° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Wed
80° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Wed
77° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Wed
73° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Wed
71° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Wed
70° F
precip:
0%
12am
Thu
68° F
precip:
0%
1am
Thu
67° F
precip:
10%
2am
Thu
65° F
precip:
10%
3am
Thu
65° F
precip:
10%
4am
Thu
63° F
precip:
10%
5am
Thu
63° F
precip:
10%
6am
Thu
61° F
precip:
10%
7am
Thu
65° F
precip:
10%
8am
Thu
70° F
precip:
0%
9am
Thu
75° F
precip:
0%
10am
Thu
78° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
81° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
83° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
85° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
85° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
86° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
86° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
85° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
83° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
82° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Thu
78° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
75° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Thu
74° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Thu
72° F
precip:
0%
12am
Fri
71° F
precip:
10%
1am
Fri
70° F
precip:
10%
2am
Fri
69° F
precip:
10%
3am
Fri
68° F
precip:
10%
4am
Fri
67° F
precip:
10%
5am
Fri
67° F
precip:
10%
