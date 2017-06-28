Family of 9 year old killed in wreck has message for drivers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A vigil was held on Tuesday evening to remember eight year old Ran’Davia Purvis; a victim of a traffic accident in May.

The family of Purvis held the vigil at the exact same spot her life was taken nearly five weeks ago with the hopes to bring attention to the consequences of distracted driving.

Cherita Harris is the mother of Ran’Davia and has felt a pain few could imagine.

“As a mother you just never know when your child may leave you,” said Harris. “I know that I’ve got to try and do it because I have another child so I try my best to stay upbeat and go home, but it’s just so hard because I miss my baby so much.”

Tuesday would’ve been Purvis’s 10th birthday.

Harris said, “I had to look at her in that car, lifeless, all because this man wasn’t paying attention to what he was doing on the road.”

Family and friends came from far and wide to pay their respects to Ran’Davia.

Yasmine Purvis is one of her sisters and said, “She has the most precious smile ever, personality was, I can’t even explain it. She was one of a kind”

Her sisters said this all could have been prevented and have a message for drivers.

“Yea definitely pay attention, from my knowledge it was definitely a distraction and because of that we don’t have a little sister anymore,” said Purvis’s sister Danyetta Goddard.

The release of balloons along with voices singing happy birthday sent a message to us all that Ran’Davia’s spirit is very much alive.

“I love my baby and I tell her that every day,” said Harris. “My sadness is not that I don’t love her, my sadness is that she’s gone and I can’t hear her tell me that again. I can never hear ‘Momma’ again from my daughter.”