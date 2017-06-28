Authorities responding to potential gunman situation in Sneads Ferry

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and Highway Patrol are responding to a potential gunman situation in Sneads Ferry.

The Sheriff’s Office said there is an active investigation and search going on at Middleton Place off NC-172.

Deputies are looking for a young black male they said was last seen with dark pants and no shirt.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for him in reference to gunshots being fired earlier in the day and outstanding drug warrants.

No one was hit, deputies said.

The Onslow Sheriff’s Office has arrested three other people in connection to the situation.

No roads have been blocked off, but deputies are stationed throughout the area and want residents to be aware of their surroundings.

A helicopter has been called in.