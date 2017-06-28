Authorities responding to potential gunman situation in Sneads Ferry

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and Highway Patrol are responding to a potential gunman situation in Sneads Ferry.

The Sheriff’s Office said there is an active investigation and search going on at Middleton Place off NC-172.

Deputies are looking for a young black male they said was last seen with dark pants and no shirt.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for him in reference to gunshots being fired earlier in the day and outstanding drug warrants.

No one was hit, deputies said.

The Onslow Sheriff’s Office has arrested three other people in connection to the situation.

No roads have been blocked off, but deputies are stationed throughout the area and want residents to be aware of their surroundings.

A helicopter has been called in.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s