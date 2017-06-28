Ahlers, Jones represent area on ncpreps.com 2017 Preseason All-State Team

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – Record-setting DH Conley quarterback Holton Ahlers and Havelock offensive lineman Avery Jones are the lone selections from eastern North Carolina on the ncpreps.com 2017 Preseason All-State team announced Tuesday night.
Ahlers has committed to East Carolina. Jones has given his verbal commitment to North Carolina.
2017 Preseason All-State Team by ncpreps.com
OFFENSE
QB – Holton Ahlers – DH Conley
RB – Devon Lawrence – Wake Forest
RB – Zamir White – Scotland County
WR – Jordyn Adams – Green Hope
WR – Dyami Brown – West Mecklenburg
WR – Nolan Groulx – Hough
WR – Tre Turner – Northwest Guilford
OL – Michael Edwards – South View
OL – Jovaughn Gwyn – Harding
OL – Avery Jones – Havelock
OL – Jacob Setterlind – AC Reynolds
OL – Peyton Winstead – Leesville Road
DEFENSE
DL – Jordan Davis – Mallard Creek
DL – K.J. Henry – West Forsyth
DL – Joe Kane – Heritage
DL – Alim McNeill – Sanderson
DL – Rick Sandidge – Concord
LB – Dax Hollifield – Shelby
LB – Alan Tisdale – Page
LB – Payton Wilson – Orange
DB – D.J. Crossen – Dudley
DB – Tykel Landrum – Hendersonville
DB – Nate Thompson – Southern Lee
DB – Tyler Williams – SE Raleigh
SPECIAL TEAMS/ATHLETE
ATH – Ricky Person – Heritage
K – Christopher Dunn – North Davidson
P – Christian Jayne – Terry Sanford
LS – Noah Turner – Western Alamance
KR/PR – Lavonte Carter – Pine Forest