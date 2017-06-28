Ahlers, Jones represent area on ncpreps.com 2017 Preseason All-State Team

By Published:

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – Record-setting DH Conley quarterback Holton Ahlers and Havelock offensive lineman Avery Jones are the lone selections from eastern North Carolina on the ncpreps.com 2017 Preseason All-State team announced Tuesday night.

Ahlers has committed to East Carolina. Jones has given his verbal commitment to North Carolina.

 

2017 Preseason All-State Team by ncpreps.com

OFFENSE

QB – Holton Ahlers – DH Conley

RB – Devon Lawrence – Wake Forest

RB – Zamir White – Scotland County

WR – Jordyn Adams – Green Hope

WR – Dyami Brown – West Mecklenburg

WR – Nolan Groulx – Hough

WR – Tre Turner – Northwest Guilford

OL – Michael Edwards – South View

OL – Jovaughn Gwyn – Harding

OL – Avery Jones – Havelock

OL – Jacob Setterlind – AC Reynolds

OL – Peyton Winstead – Leesville Road

DEFENSE

DL – Jordan Davis – Mallard Creek

DL – K.J. Henry – West Forsyth

DL – Joe Kane – Heritage

DL – Alim McNeill – Sanderson

DL – Rick Sandidge – Concord

LB – Dax Hollifield – Shelby

LB – Alan Tisdale – Page

LB – Payton Wilson – Orange

DB – D.J. Crossen – Dudley

DB – Tykel Landrum – Hendersonville

DB – Nate Thompson – Southern Lee

DB – Tyler Williams – SE Raleigh

SPECIAL TEAMS/ATHLETE

ATH – Ricky Person – Heritage

K – Christopher Dunn – North Davidson

P – Christian Jayne – Terry Sanford

LS – Noah Turner – Western Alamance

KR/PR – Lavonte Carter – Pine Forest

