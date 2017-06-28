2 prescribed burns set for Croatan National Forest Wednesday

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Two prescribed burns are scheduled to take place in the Croatan National Forest Wednesday.

A 683-acre prescribed burn will take place in the Greenfield Heights area in the city of Havelock, eight miles southeast of the forest’s district office.

The other burn is a 550 acre burn on Catfish Lake Rd, 12 miles west of the forest’s district office.

The USDA said the public should be aware of the potential for smoke in the area along with firefighter traffic.

The goal of the burns is to reduce the amount of hazardous fuel on the forest floor to prevent future catastrophic wildfires.

The burn is also meant to assist with wildlife habitat improvement in this area of the forest.

A helicopter will be assisting with both burn operations.