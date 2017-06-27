Traffic signal out after wreck at Highway 70, Thurman Road intersection

Published:

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Stop lights are out at the intersection of Thurman Road and Highway 70 after a collision between a dump truck and two other vehicles Tuesday afternoon.

Highway Patrol said they were called to the collision around 3:12 p.m.

The road has been reopened, but the stop lights are still not functional and the Department of Transportation is directing traffic.

Highway Patrol said there were injuries, but the extent is currently unknown.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

