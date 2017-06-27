Teach for America program aims to prepare new teachers for upcoming school year

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s officially summer time but that doesn’t mean that all classes are on break.

Lenoir County invited the Teach for America program back this year to help transition new teachers into the classroom.

More than 400 students are attending the Teach for America summer school at no extra cost to parents.

But they are not the only ones learning in the classroom.

45 rookie teachers are spending six weeks in front of students teaching basic math and reading skills.

The program is designed to train teachers how to operate a classroom, like making lesson plans, grading and navigating through classwork

For many this is their first time in front of a real audience.

22-year old Megan Wieseman said she has already learned so much from her students.

“How to be a leader in a classroom and how to listen to what my students needs wants are and where they want to go in life so that I can help them get there and so that I be determined and help them stay determined throughout their time in school,” said Wieseman.

This is only the beginning of the two year long program.

After summer school these teachers will be assigned to teach in low-income communities.

Teachers are only at the front of the classroom for half their day.

The remainder they are back to being students, learning teaching technique and classroom culture.