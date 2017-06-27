Rookie teachers get chance to lead classrooms in Lenoir Co.

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Twenty-two-year-old Megan Weiseman knew standing in front of a classroom as a teacher was her dream.

Thanks to the Teach for America program, which is back in Lenoir County, it’s a reality.

“It’s a learning process, but I feel like I’m growing with them, and I think that is what the whole experience is all about,” said Weiseman.

During Lenoir County Public School’s six-week summer school session, Weiseman and 44 other rookie teachers will try their hand at leading a classroom

“Instead of training them in hypotheticals we get to train them and then allow them to teach real live students,” said Katy Gray Urquhart, Teach for America coordinator.

Weiseman said the program’s mission to improve education in rural areas really spoke to her.

“Having an equal and equitable education for all students is what’s going to make not only eastern North Carolina a wonderful place, but our country a wonderful place,” said Weiseman.

Teacher Zach Tannis said he is looking forward to opportunities inside and outside the classroom

“I decided I wanted to be a teacher because of the impact that teachers had on me growing up,” Tannis said.

Through the program, he wants to learn how to be a great educator but also a staple in the kids’ lives.

“I really hope that I’ll be a role model to them,” said Tannis. “Really connect with them so they can see, if he made it in this position, and he’s doing these things in his life then it is a possibility for me too.”