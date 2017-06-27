Recent break-ins not fazing business owners

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Over the past week, Greenville and Winterville has seen an increase in business break-in’s.

Greenville Police Department said this comes with the summer months as criminals become desperate.     Some of the businesses affected include the Starlight Café, Warren’s Hotdogs, Pizza Hut on Old Tar Road and Anita’s Mexican restaurant.

Businesses owners in Uptown Greenville said these break-ins won’t stop them from their daily operation.

“You know it’s scary that there are people desperate enough to break-in to your business,” said Matthew Scully, owner of The Scullery. “Especially a locally owned business, you know, we have a hard enough time paying our bills without having to worry about stuff like that.”

GPD said the suspects have gotten away with little money and have stolen things such as chips and other items and are working to see if the crimes are related.

