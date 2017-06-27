Potential Tropical Cyclone designation brings earlier warning and confusion

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Even before Tropical Storm Cindy became the third storm of the 2017 Hurricane Season on June 20, the storm already had a name. It was one of the first to be designated a Potential Tropical Cyclone.

“If they feel that there is enough confidence that it’s gonna form and affect land, we can go ahead and issue tropical storm watches or warnings,” explained Rich Bandy, the meteorologist-in-charge at the National Weather Service in Newport.

The idea is to give people a heads up sooner, something that is possible now thanks to better forecasts.

“Now it’s warning on forecasts rather than warning on detection so the warnings can come out earlier because we have some more certainty in the forecast going forward,” explained Scott Curtis, an atmospheric science professor at ECU.

Potential Tropical Cyclones will follow the same numbering system that tropical depressions currently do. The advanced warning is great for meteorologists and emergency managers. But the new designation has come with some confusion.

“It’s the first time they’ve used this and so there’s a lot of uncertainty about it,” said Curtis. “A lot of people don’t understand what exactly it means. I think the point is they’re trying to say this has potential to grow into this family and whether it stops at a tropical storm or stops at a hurricane all depends on what happens. But it’s going to enter into this realm of a tropical system.”

And communicating that potential earlier falls right into NOAA’s mission to protect life and property.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s