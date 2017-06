WINTERVILLE (WNCT) – Tyshawn Barrett, Darius Nobles and Travis Cross all homered as Pitt Co. Post 39 hammered Wilson Co. Post 13, 17-1 Tuesday night at Pitt Community College.

Pitt will now play Wayne County on Wednesday at Mount Olive with a chance to clinch the regular season, Area One East Division title.

Hunter Christopher pitched 7 innings, scattering five hits while striking out eight batters.

Nobles homered on his 19th birthday.