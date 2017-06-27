P.J. Connelly announces candidacy for Greenville Mayor

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Greenville Councilman P.J. Connelly has announced his intention to be a candidate for Mayor of the City of Greenville.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to share a vision for Greenville that continues to move our city in the right direction,” Connelly said in a press release. “As a candidate for City Council, I went door to door to listen to citizens’ concerns and ideas. I’m proud to have taken many of those ideas and put them into action. I would be honored to continue to be a voice of the citizen as their next Mayor, serving with the same passion and dedication I have shown on the council.”

Connelly is a graduate of East Carolina University where he majored in Finance and also played on the baseball team. After a three-year professional baseball career, Connelly returned to Greenville to start his own company.

Former Mayor Allen Thomas stepped down on June 27 to become executive director of the Global Transpark in Kinston. Mayor Pro Tem Kandie Smith will serve as mayor on an interim basis until a vote can be held.

 

