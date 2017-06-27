Military couples attend Wounded Warriors retreat at ECU

Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A little bit of teamwork combined with fourteen military couples made for a day of success.

ECU teamed up with the Wounded Warrior Project for a two-day Project Odyssey retreat for veterans.

They spent time outdoors today rebuilding trust in their post-combat relationships.

“Your marriage is always changing. Every day there is always going to be a new obstacle that maybe something the kids did in school today,” said retreat participant, Meranda Baggett. “It could be anything, even as simple as what is for dinner and you can’t make that decision. Marriage is an everyday, 24 hours a day work.”

Meranda and Rusty Baggett are peer mentors for the retreat. Tuesday, they supported the couples on an adventure to conquer East Carolina University’s low ropes course.

ECU’s adventure leadership assistant director Adrianne Fike says this collaboration was a no-brainer.

“We have a huge veteran population on campus,” said Fike. “We have our veteran’s resource center also on campus. You know, it’s a population that North Carolina has tons of veterans. We’re known for that.”

The Baggetts are so grateful to participate in such a meaningful retreat. The Wounded Warrior Project as a whole has helped not only Rusty but also those he loves.

“I mean, I could have been one. I could be one of the statistics of the 21 a day that commits suicide, the veteran that commits suicide,” Rusty Baggett said. “And you know, to have an organization that puts purpose back in my life and helps me be of assistance to others and my family, you can’t put a price on that.”

 

 

