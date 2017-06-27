Lidl announces opening date for new Havelock location

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Lidl has set a date for the opening of its new Havelock location.

The German grocery chain announced the store will open at 547 US Hwy 70 West on July 13.

A ribbon cutting will take place at 7:40 a.m. before the store opens at 8 a.m.

The first 100 customers to arrive at each location will get a wooden coin for a chance to win up to $100 in Lidl gift cards.

Shoppers can also sample an array of Lidl’s products and get a complimentary Lidl reusable bag while supplies last.

The grand opening weekend will continue with games, activities, prizes, special deals and giveaways.

“We are excited to announce today that we will be bringing the Lidl experience to even more communities in Virginia and North Carolina in a few short weeks,” said Brendan Proctor, President and CEO of Lidl US in a news release Monday.

The day the Havelock location opens, Lidl will open a store in Wake Forest, as well as two stores in Virginia.

Lidl locations opened earlier in the month in Kinston and Greenville.

A location in Morehead City remains is under construction with an unannounced opening date.