Hundreds of students participate in summer STEM camps

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT)  –  Hundreds of kids in Lenoir County are participating in different stem skill learning activities this summer.

There are 13 week-long camps scheduled through July.

The camps usually draw about 400 elementary and middle school students.

The program includes robotics programming, design and 3D printing.

Teachers say this is fun for students because it’s a laid back setting where they can explore and learn.

Sarah Wickhamstocks said she’s already seeing student improvement after just one week.

“It society sometimes we always want to raise our hand and get our question answered right away. I hope that this camp will give these kids the ability think and maybe try to problem solve before they ask those questions,” said Wickhamstocks

Wickhamstocks said the program lasts until the end of July.

At the end, the 6th to 9th grade group will stage a robot battle.

