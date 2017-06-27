Greenville City Council accepts Mayor resignation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A special meeting of the Greenville City was held on Monday evening to accept the resignation of Mayor Allen Thomas.

Thomas is stepping down to start a new job at the Global Transpark in Kinston later this week.

On Monday, the council moved forward with steps to have someone take over as Mayor on an interim basis.

Mayor Thomas started the meeting the way he has for years. He said, “I would like to call to order the Monday, June 26 special meeting of Greenville City Council. I’m Mayor Allen Thomas; I guess for the final meeting that I will be calling into order. ”

It was a short meeting with a big impact.

Thomas said, “Well it’s always an emotional time when you have to leave a chapter anywhere in life that you’ve been in for over six years, or a good period of time.”

Six years come down to one more day.

“I got into this because I lived here and I saw things that I wanted to see progress here in Greenville,” said Thomas, “You know it’s been the greatest pleasure of my life to work with the citizens in every corner of the city”

Monday’s meeting put the pen to the paper and solidified the Mayor’s resignation, effective Wednesday, June 28th at 8 a.m.

City Attorney Dave Holec said, “The statutes provide that in the absence of the Mayor, the Mayor Pro-Tem resides at council meetings and city council may confer upon the Mayor Pro-Tem any of the powers and duties of the Mayor.”

City council voted unanimously to accept his resignation and shift the powers to Mayor Pro-Tem Kandie Smith who was absent from Monday’s meeting.

Council members took time to offer their well wishes

Council member Rose Glover said, “We have worked together very closely. You have an open mind and an open heart for everybody and I just want to thank you for the six years that you were here”

Council member P.J. Connelly said, “I can tell you personally you got me involved in this. You put me on the planning and zoning and, I got a taste for it and here I am on the city council”

The papers now signed and with one full day left in office, Mayor Allen Thomas said he plans to stay involved in the city he loves.

“The biggest and best thing you can do to make a material difference in your life is to join any of 20 different commissions that are making decisions on what’s going to happen your community and your city,” said Thomas.

Mayor Pro-Tem Kandie Smith now has the acting powers of Mayor.

City Council will appoint an Interim Mayor when they reconvene in August.

That person will fill the seat until the election this November.