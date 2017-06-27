First Alert Forecast: Quieter pattern this week

SUMMARY: After a weak disturbance on Tuesday, a high pressure system provides quiet weather for most of the week.  Details:

THIS MORNING:  Skies are partly to mostly clear this morning with lower humidity. Temperatures are in the 60s and winds are light.

THIS AFTERNOON:  Skies will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of a shower or storm. Highs are in the 80s and winds are light, out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: A rather pleasant night tonight with lows in the upper 50s inland and mid 60s along the coast with clear skies and light winds. The humidity stays low, which would make it feel even more comfortable.

WEDNESDAY:  Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80’s.

TROPICS:  No tropical development is expected over the next 5 days.   Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Tue
67° F
precip:
0%
8am
Tue
72° F
precip:
0%
9am
Tue
74° F
precip:
0%
10am
Tue
77° F
precip:
0%
11am
Tue
78° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Tue
79° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Tue
79° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Tue
81° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Tue
81° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Tue
83° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Tue
82° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Tue
80° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Tue
80° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Tue
77° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Tue
72° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Tue
72° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Tue
70° F
precip:
20%
12am
Wed
67° F
precip:
0%
1am
Wed
66° F
precip:
0%
2am
Wed
65° F
precip:
0%
3am
Wed
64° F
precip:
0%
4am
Wed
63° F
precip:
0%
5am
Wed
62° F
precip:
0%
6am
Wed
60° F
precip:
0%
7am
Wed
62° F
precip:
0%
8am
Wed
67° F
precip:
0%
9am
Wed
71° F
precip:
0%
10am
Wed
74° F
precip:
0%
11am
Wed
78° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Wed
80° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Wed
82° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Wed
82° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Wed
83° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Wed
83° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Wed
83° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Wed
83° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Wed
82° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Wed
78° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Wed
73° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Wed
71° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Wed
71° F
precip:
0%
12am
Thu
69° F
precip:
0%
1am
Thu
68° F
precip:
0%
2am
Thu
67° F
precip:
10%
3am
Thu
65° F
precip:
10%
4am
Thu
64° F
precip:
10%
5am
Thu
64° F
precip:
10%
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
