First Alert Forecast: Quieter pattern this week

SUMMARY: After a weak disturbance on Tuesday, a high pressure system provides quiet weather for most of the week. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are partly to mostly clear this morning with lower humidity. Temperatures are in the 60s and winds are light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of a shower or storm. Highs are in the 80s and winds are light, out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: A rather pleasant night tonight with lows in the upper 50s inland and mid 60s along the coast with clear skies and light winds. The humidity stays low, which would make it feel even more comfortable.

WEDNESDAY: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80’s.

TROPICS: No tropical development is expected over the next 5 days. Click here for your tropical update.

