Facebook Post: Dog left to die tied to tree in Pitt Co.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The search is on for answers after a dog was found in the woods tied to a tree without food, water, or shelter.

A post Monday on The Friends of the Pitt County Animal Shelter on Facebook said that the dog was left there to die.

The dog has since been named Tanzie. She’s now in the care of Pitt Friends and being seen by vets at Animal Hospital of Pitt County. There’s also a care plan in place with a reassessment set in one week.

The group is asking that her pictures be shared because animal cruelty cannot be tolerated.

If you have any information about her owner(s), please contact the Pitt County Animal Shelter.