Facebook Post: Dog left to die tied to tree in Pitt Co.

WNCT Staff Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The search is on for answers after a dog was found in the woods tied to a tree without food, water, or shelter.

A post Monday on The Friends of the Pitt County Animal Shelter on Facebook said that the dog was left there to die.

The dog has since been named Tanzie. She’s now in the care of Pitt Friends and being seen by vets at Animal Hospital of Pitt County. There’s also a care plan in place with a reassessment set in one week.

The group is asking that her pictures be shared because animal cruelty cannot be tolerated.

If you have any information about her owner(s), please contact the Pitt County Animal Shelter.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s