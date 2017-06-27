Emily Gibbs joined the WNCT 9 on your side team in June 2017. She is currently a general assignment reporter and digital journalist.

Emily considers herself an east coast traveler, as she moved throughout multiple states growing up. She now calls Rhode Island home and will most likely convince you to visit the Ocean State when you chat with her. She is very excited to return to North Carolina though, after living in Clayton about five years ago. Greenville is the perfect spot for her being in close proximity to the beach and her favorite coastal town, Beaufort!

Emily graduated from Rutgers University in New Jersey with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media Studies. She spent her days split between RU-tv, the local run student television station, and WRSU 88.7FM, where she produced and hosted a weekly news program. During the summers, she interned at NBC10 WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island and our sister station, WPRI on the “Rhode Show”. Her favorite semester was spent interning at NBC Network News in New York, where she helped collect stories for Nightly News, the TODAY Show, and MSNBC. She also has a soft spot for London, where she studied journalism for a few months. Cheers!

When Emily is not reporting the news, she can be found soaking up the sun on the Eastern Carolina beaches, enjoying some southern BBQ, and soon to be rooting for the Pirates at the ECU football games!

Emily cannot wait to kick start her broadcast career in Eastern North Carolina. Reach out to her at EGibbs@wnct.com or say hello if you see her out and about. She loves meeting new people and is always searching for story ideas!

Get in touch with Emily: